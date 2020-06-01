BMO Capital Incm Invstmnt Trst PLC (LON:BCI) Plans GBX 2.55 Dividend

BMO Capital Incm Invstmnt Trst PLC (LON:BCI) declared a dividend on Monday, June 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.55 ($0.03) per share on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
LON:BCI traded up GBX 3.30 ($0.04) on Monday, reaching GBX 262 ($3.45). 41,909 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. BMO Capital Incm Invstmnt Trst has a 12 month low of GBX 2.18 ($0.03) and a 12 month high of GBX 358 ($4.71). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 249.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 301.85. The firm has a market cap of $269.29 million and a PE ratio of 16.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23.
