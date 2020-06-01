BMO Capital Incm Invstmnt Trst PLC (LON:BCI) Plans GBX 2.55 Dividend

BMO Capital Incm Invstmnt Trst PLC (LON:BCI) declared a dividend on Monday, June 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.55 ($0.03) per share on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:BCI traded up GBX 3.30 ($0.04) on Monday, reaching GBX 262 ($3.45). 41,909 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. BMO Capital Incm Invstmnt Trst has a 12 month low of GBX 2.18 ($0.03) and a 12 month high of GBX 358 ($4.71). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 249.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 301.85. The firm has a market cap of $269.29 million and a PE ratio of 16.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23.

About BMO Capital Incm Invstmnt Trst

BMO Capital and Income Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

