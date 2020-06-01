Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BCC. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Boise Cascade from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,848 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Boise Cascade by 436.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Boise Cascade by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,427 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BCC traded down $0.08 on Monday, reaching $33.95. 187,279 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,416. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 2.24. Boise Cascade has a 52 week low of $20.08 and a 52 week high of $41.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.73.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 1.71%. Boise Cascade’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Boise Cascade will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.14%.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

