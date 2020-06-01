BOLT (BOLT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $391,301.00

BOLT (CURRENCY:BOLT) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. During the last week, BOLT has traded 22.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. BOLT has a total market cap of $1.55 million and approximately $391,301.00 worth of BOLT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOLT token can now be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges including BitMax and Switcheo Network.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010428 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $195.00 or 0.02035582 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00181898 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00045408 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000781 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000172 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00029385 BTC.

About BOLT

BOLT’s total supply is 995,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 991,283,100 tokens. BOLT’s official message board is medium.com/bolt-global . BOLT’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . BOLT’s official website is www.bolt-token.global

Buying and Selling BOLT

BOLT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network and BitMax. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOLT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOLT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOLT using one of the exchanges listed above.

