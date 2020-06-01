BonusCloud (BXC) One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.00

BonusCloud (CURRENCY:BXC) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. During the last week, BonusCloud has traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar. BonusCloud has a total market cap of $866,111.77 and approximately $1.00 worth of BonusCloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BonusCloud token can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00000934 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00042229 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $454.59 or 0.04710497 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002295 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00054733 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00031410 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002763 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004328 BTC.

Tratin (TRAT) traded 55.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About BonusCloud

BonusCloud (CRYPTO:BXC) is a token. Its launch date was December 12th, 2018. BonusCloud’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,994,820,914 tokens. The official message board for BonusCloud is medium.com/@bonuscloud . BonusCloud’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . BonusCloud’s official website is bonuscloud.io

Buying and Selling BonusCloud

BonusCloud can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BonusCloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BonusCloud should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BonusCloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

