Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Director Gretchen W. Mcclain Sells 2,000 Shares

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,000 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.13, for a total transaction of $156,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:BAH traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $79.74. 933,387 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,320,709. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $54.37 and a 1-year high of $82.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.82.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 53.41%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.99%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.42.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Argent Trust Co lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 4,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter worth about $2,650,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 6,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 15,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Featured Story: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.