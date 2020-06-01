BOX Token (BOX) Price Tops $0.0361 on Top Exchanges

BOX Token (CURRENCY:BOX) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 1st. One BOX Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0361 or 0.00000373 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Hotbit and Bit-Z. BOX Token has a market cap of $3.59 million and approximately $7,320.00 worth of BOX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BOX Token has traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BOX Token alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00006234 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00018160 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001984 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001431 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000219 BTC.

BOX Token Profile

BOX Token uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 23rd, 2018. BOX Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,609,050 tokens. BOX Token’s official website is box.la . The Reddit community for BOX Token is /r/boxla888 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BOX Token is medium.com/@boxla888 . BOX Token’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one

Buying and Selling BOX Token

BOX Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, HitBTC and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOX Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BOX Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOX Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.