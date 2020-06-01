Brady D. Ericson Sells 29,156 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Stock

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) VP Brady D. Ericson sold 29,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total value of $916,373.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,128,085.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

BorgWarner stock traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.26. 2,985,880 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,710,366. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.92 and a 200 day moving average of $34.32. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $46.60. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.74.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.28. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.46%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BWA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on BorgWarner from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Citigroup cut their price target on BorgWarner from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine lowered BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Nomura Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. BorgWarner presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.93.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optimal Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 185.2% during the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,943 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 47,370 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 22.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 209,589 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,107,000 after purchasing an additional 37,960 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 35.7% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,215 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the first quarter worth $906,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 43.7% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 37,359 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 11,364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

