BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Major Shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr Sells 2,389,690 Shares

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 2,389,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total value of $79,791,749.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

BridgeBio Pharma stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.88. 1,336,132 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 808,787. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 14.25 and a quick ratio of 14.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.56. BridgeBio Pharma has a 1 year low of $14.23 and a 1 year high of $48.36.

Get BridgeBio Pharma alerts:

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.09). Research analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,550,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,315,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BBIO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut BridgeBio Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. BTIG Research started coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Mizuho started coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised BridgeBio Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.09.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc finds, develops, and delivers various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 15 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development in various therapeutic areas, including genetic dermatology, oncology, cardiology, neurology, endocrinology, renal disease, and ophthalmology.

Featured Article: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BridgeBio Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.