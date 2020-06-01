Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.38.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EAT. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Brinker International from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Brinker International from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Brinker International in a report on Thursday, April 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $10.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Brinker International by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,504,640 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $63,195,000 after purchasing an additional 94,483 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Brinker International by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,361,966 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,357,000 after purchasing an additional 33,366 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Brinker International by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 807,465 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,914,000 after purchasing an additional 31,700 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brinker International by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 804,464 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,662,000 after purchasing an additional 388,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in Brinker International by 585.5% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 668,987 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,035,000 after buying an additional 571,400 shares during the last quarter. 79.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Brinker International stock traded up $0.88 on Monday, hitting $27.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,991,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,530,555. Brinker International has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $47.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.26.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.63. Brinker International had a net margin of 3.62% and a negative return on equity of 24.65%. The firm had revenue of $860.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brinker International will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

