Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.33.

A number of research firms have commented on BMY. Cfra boosted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th.

In related news, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total transaction of $1,567,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,382.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John E. Elicker sold 15,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $964,263.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,666 shares in the company, valued at $3,579,212.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,005 shares of company stock valued at $2,726,495. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BMY. Orser Capital Management LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $375,000. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 40,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 11,628 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $284,000. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 54,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. 74.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $60.27. 7,077,198 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,553,888. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $42.48 and a one year high of $68.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.83. The company has a market cap of $135.13 billion, a PE ratio of 74.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.73.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.04 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

