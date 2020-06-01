Brokerages Anticipate American Renal Associates Holdings Inc (NYSE:ARA) to Announce -$0.07 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that American Renal Associates Holdings Inc (NYSE:ARA) will post ($0.07) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Renal Associates’ earnings. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that American Renal Associates will report full year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.14). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.04). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover American Renal Associates.

American Renal Associates (NYSE:ARA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $193.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.73 million. American Renal Associates had a positive return on equity of 16.46% and a negative net margin of 2.14%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ARA shares. ValuEngine lowered American Renal Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Renal Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on American Renal Associates from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of American Renal Associates in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Renal Associates has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARA. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in American Renal Associates in the first quarter valued at $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in American Renal Associates by 54.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in American Renal Associates by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in American Renal Associates in the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in American Renal Associates in the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARA traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.19. 62,147 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,766. American Renal Associates has a 52-week low of $5.64 and a 52-week high of $13.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.36. The firm has a market cap of $208.84 million, a P/E ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.24.

American Renal Associates Company Profile

American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc operates as a dialysis services provider in the United States. It operates dialysis clinics focusing on joint venture partnerships with physicians. The company offers kidney dialysis services to patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease.

