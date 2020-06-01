Brokerages Anticipate Bio-Path Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BPTH) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.89 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Bio-Path Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BPTH) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.89) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Bio-Path’s earnings. Bio-Path reported earnings of ($0.87) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bio-Path will report full year earnings of ($3.77) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($2.88) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Bio-Path.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.23).

A number of research firms have issued reports on BPTH. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of Bio-Path in a report on Monday, May 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Bio-Path from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bio-Path from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Bio-Path by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 4,108 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Bio-Path by 211.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Finally, Sabby Management LLC raised its stake in Bio-Path by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 154,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 30,944 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

BPTH traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.53. 45,788 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,441. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 12.09 and a current ratio of 12.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.42 million, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.37. Bio-Path has a 1 year low of $2.92 and a 1 year high of $17.53.

Bio-Path Company Profile

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

