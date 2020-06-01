Brokerages Anticipate GMS Inc (NYSE:GMS) Will Post Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Analysts expect GMS Inc (NYSE:GMS) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.56 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for GMS’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.67. GMS reported earnings per share of $0.68 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, June 25th.

On average, analysts expect that GMS will report full year earnings of $2.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.82 to $3.08. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $3.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover GMS.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. GMS had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 2.51%. The company had revenue of $761.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on GMS from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut GMS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of GMS in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut GMS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Nomura Securities decreased their target price on GMS from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

NYSE:GMS traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $20.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,429. GMS has a 1-year low of $10.39 and a 1-year high of $32.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of $867.15 million, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.31.

In related news, Director Ronald R. Ross bought 56,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.43 per share, for a total transaction of $923,366.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 384,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,315,560.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. bought 3,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.19 per share, for a total transaction of $49,899.15. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,899.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 168,087 shares of company stock worth $2,618,585. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in GMS by 9.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,095,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,960,000 after acquiring an additional 181,495 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in GMS by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,943,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,639,000 after acquiring an additional 380,726 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in GMS by 27.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,568,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,715,000 after acquiring an additional 338,959 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in GMS by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,520,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,164,000 after buying an additional 212,184 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in GMS by 15.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,274,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,051,000 after buying an additional 171,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

About GMS

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and related construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers wallboard products; and ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

