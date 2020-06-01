Brokerages Anticipate Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $540.21 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) will report $540.21 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nu Skin Enterprises’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $537.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $542.85 million. Nu Skin Enterprises posted sales of $623.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises will report full-year sales of $2.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $2.44 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Nu Skin Enterprises.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.11. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The business had revenue of $518.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NUS. Citigroup boosted their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, CEO Ritch N. Wood acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.25 per share, with a total value of $202,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,102,138. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 293.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 4,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. 74.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NUS traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.41. The company had a trading volume of 497,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,326. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 1-year low of $12.31 and a 1-year high of $52.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is 48.39%.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under the Nu Skin and Pharmanex category brands worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care systems, ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

