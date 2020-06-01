Brokerages Expect Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) to Announce -$0.75 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.75) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Aerie Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.86) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.60). Aerie Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.80) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($3.11) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.53) to ($2.81). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.97) to ($1.58). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Aerie Pharmaceuticals.

Get Aerie Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $20.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.04 million. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 252.92% and a negative return on equity of 95.74%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.60.

In other news, Director Gerald D. Cagle sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total transaction of $76,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,718.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 166,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ AERI traded up $0.59 on Wednesday, reaching $14.62. 52,679 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,036,087. The firm has a market cap of $664.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.31. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $10.80 and a fifty-two week high of $39.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.28.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

Read More: What is Depreciation?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aerie Pharmaceuticals (AERI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.