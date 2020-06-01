Brokerages Expect American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $187.71 Million

Posted by on Jun 1st, 2020

Wall Street brokerages expect American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) to report sales of $187.71 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for American Campus Communities’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $177.03 million to $204.00 million. American Campus Communities posted sales of $217.37 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Campus Communities will report full year sales of $901.62 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $882.40 million to $929.08 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $952.52 million, with estimates ranging from $899.80 million to $984.39 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for American Campus Communities.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.10). American Campus Communities had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 4.32%. The firm had revenue of $249.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on American Campus Communities from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Goldman Sachs Group raised American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on American Campus Communities from $52.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised American Campus Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.38.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACC. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 118.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,129,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693,733 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 54.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,547,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,828 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,412,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 544.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,551,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 117.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,854,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACC traded up $1.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,429,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,440,970. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 4.17. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 33.50 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.39. American Campus Communities has a fifty-two week low of $20.13 and a fifty-two week high of $50.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.69%.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

Featured Article: Forex

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Campus Communities (ACC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC)

Receive News & Ratings for American Campus Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Campus Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.