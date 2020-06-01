Brokerages Expect American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $187.71 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) to report sales of $187.71 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for American Campus Communities’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $177.03 million to $204.00 million. American Campus Communities posted sales of $217.37 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Campus Communities will report full year sales of $901.62 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $882.40 million to $929.08 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $952.52 million, with estimates ranging from $899.80 million to $984.39 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for American Campus Communities.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.10). American Campus Communities had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 4.32%. The firm had revenue of $249.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on American Campus Communities from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Goldman Sachs Group raised American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on American Campus Communities from $52.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised American Campus Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.38.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACC. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 118.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,129,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693,733 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 54.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,547,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,828 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,412,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 544.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,551,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 117.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,854,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACC traded up $1.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,429,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,440,970. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 4.17. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 33.50 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.39. American Campus Communities has a fifty-two week low of $20.13 and a fifty-two week high of $50.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.69%.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

