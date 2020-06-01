Brokerages Expect Axcelis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ACLS) to Announce $0.26 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ACLS) will report earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Axcelis Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.28. Axcelis Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.02 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,200%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies will report full year earnings of $0.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.05. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.68. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Axcelis Technologies.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $118.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.58 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 5.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS.

ACLS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley upgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. DA Davidson lowered Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Benchmark upped their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Axcelis Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.17.

In other news, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $1,959,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William J. Bintz sold 9,853 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $246,817.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 185,424 shares of company stock worth $4,875,868 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tenzing Global Management LLC grew its position in Axcelis Technologies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 700,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,817,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $285,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Axcelis Technologies by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Axcelis Technologies by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Axcelis Technologies by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 491,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,000,000 after acquiring an additional 29,686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

ACLS traded down $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.20. 41,104 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,967. The company has a market cap of $882.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.71 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.03. Axcelis Technologies has a 12-month low of $12.99 and a 12-month high of $29.24.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips worldwide. The company offers a line of high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides curing systems and thermal processing systems.

