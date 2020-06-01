Brokerages Expect Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Will Post Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) will report earnings of $0.78 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Masimo’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.76 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.79. Masimo reported earnings per share of $0.76 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Masimo will report full-year earnings of $3.14 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.78 to $4.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Masimo.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Masimo had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The firm had revenue of $269.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Masimo’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MASI. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Masimo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $183.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Masimo from $175.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:MASI traded up $5.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $240.19. 3,178,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 569,718. The business’s fifty day moving average is $220.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.69. Masimo has a one year low of $128.36 and a one year high of $258.00. The stock has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of 64.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.91.

In other news, insider Jon Coleman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $380,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,748,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ramshorst David J. Van sold 2,419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total transaction of $435,831.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 427,499 shares of company stock valued at $82,161,311 in the last quarter. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in Masimo by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 170 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Masimo in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Masimo in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

