Brokerages Expect Molecular Templates Inc (NASDAQ:MTEM) to Post -$0.37 EPS

Analysts predict that Molecular Templates Inc (NASDAQ:MTEM) will post ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Molecular Templates’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.46) and the highest is ($0.29). Molecular Templates reported earnings per share of ($0.25) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 48%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Molecular Templates will report full-year earnings of ($1.67) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.83) to ($1.52). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.94) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.29) to ($1.69). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Molecular Templates.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $4.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.48 million. Molecular Templates had a negative net margin of 439.48% and a negative return on equity of 76.76%.

MTEM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Molecular Templates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Molecular Templates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Molecular Templates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Molecular Templates from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Molecular Templates in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Molecular Templates presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.75.

In other news, Director Kevin M. Lalande sold 300,000 shares of Molecular Templates stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $4,953,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Molecular Templates in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Molecular Templates in the 1st quarter valued at $197,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Molecular Templates in the 1st quarter valued at $560,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Molecular Templates by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 68,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 17,803 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Molecular Templates by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 351,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,670,000 after purchasing an additional 60,798 shares during the period. 52.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MTEM traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 666,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,379. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.83. Molecular Templates has a 52 week low of $4.51 and a 52 week high of $19.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.01. The stock has a market cap of $709.39 million, a P/E ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 2.51.

Molecular Templates Company Profile

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company primarily develops a pipeline of engineered toxin bodies. Its lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

