Brokerages Expect Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) to Announce $0.24 EPS

Equities analysts expect Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.24 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Provident Financial Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the highest is $0.41. Provident Financial Services posted earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 36.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Provident Financial Services will report full-year earnings of $1.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $1.64. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.69. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Provident Financial Services.

Get Provident Financial Services alerts:

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.11). Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 22.18%. The company had revenue of $88.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood upgraded Provident Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PFS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Provident Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,526,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 1,025.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 664,415 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $8,544,000 after acquiring an additional 605,362 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 10.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,166,886 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $27,866,000 after acquiring an additional 209,926 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 15.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 675,407 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $8,684,000 after acquiring an additional 92,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 10.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 877,473 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $11,284,000 after acquiring an additional 83,474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFS traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.03. The company had a trading volume of 391,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,055. Provident Financial Services has a 52-week low of $9.05 and a 52-week high of $25.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $858.79 million, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.06%. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.87%.

About Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA, and KEOGH products.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Provident Financial Services (PFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.