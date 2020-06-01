Brokerages Expect Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.02) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Stealth BioTherapeutics’ earnings. Stealth BioTherapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stealth BioTherapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.08). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.06). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Stealth BioTherapeutics.

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $21.09 million for the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Stealth BioTherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Nomura Securities cut their price target on Stealth BioTherapeutics from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Roth Capital started coverage on Stealth BioTherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stealth BioTherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.29.

NASDAQ MITO traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.97. 46,510 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,518. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.76. Stealth BioTherapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $14.41. The firm has a market cap of $68.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 2.79.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prosight Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $417,000. Private Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. 2.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stealth BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. Its lead product candidate, Elamipretide, has the potential to treat rare genetic and common age-related mitochondrial diseases.

