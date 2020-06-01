Brokerages Expect Unum Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:UMRX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Unum Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:UMRX) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.11) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Unum Therapeutics’ earnings. Unum Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.34) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 67.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Unum Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.59) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Unum Therapeutics.

Unum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UMRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.10. Unum Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 99.09% and a negative return on equity of 83.39%. The business had revenue of $7.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.00 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Unum Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of Unum Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Unum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Unum Therapeutics from $18.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.90.

UMRX remained flat at $$0.56 on Monday. 302,897 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 781,520. Unum Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $3.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $17.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.32.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Unum Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Unum Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:UMRX) by 2,626.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 354,458 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 341,458 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.16% of Unum Therapeutics worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 29.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Unum Therapeutics

Unum Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes immunotherapy products for cancer. The company is developing ACTR707 used in combination with rituximab, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with relapsed or refractory CD20+ non-Hodgkin lymphoma (r/r NHL).

