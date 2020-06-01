Brokerages Set Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:BMTC) PT at $30.00

Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:BMTC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BMTC. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

In other news, insider F Kevin Tylus acquired 3,000 shares of Bryn Mawr Bank stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.34 per share, for a total transaction of $79,020.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 30,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $804,528.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Diego F. Calderin acquired 2,000 shares of Bryn Mawr Bank stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.58 per share, for a total transaction of $55,160.00. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 70,896 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Bryn Mawr Bank by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Bryn Mawr Bank by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Bryn Mawr Bank by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Bryn Mawr Bank by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,075 shares of the bank’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMTC traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.94. 104,555 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,853. Bryn Mawr Bank has a 12-month low of $22.20 and a 12-month high of $41.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $553.35 million, a P/E ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.17.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $54.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.99 million. Bryn Mawr Bank had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 6.24%. As a group, research analysts predict that Bryn Mawr Bank will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Bryn Mawr Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.55%.

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing demand accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits, as well as NOW and market rate accounts.

