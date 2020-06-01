Brokerages Set Correvio Pharma Corp (NASDAQ:CORV) Price Target at $3.80

Shares of Correvio Pharma Corp (NASDAQ:CORV) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.80.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Correvio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine raised Correvio Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:CORV remained flat at $$0.42 during trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.54, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Correvio Pharma has a 52 week low of $0.21 and a 52 week high of $2.79.

Correvio Pharma (NASDAQ:CORV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.06. Correvio Pharma had a negative return on equity of 2,128.82% and a negative net margin of 107.81%. The firm had revenue of $11.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.52 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Correvio Pharma will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Correvio Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $924,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Correvio Pharma by 180.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 279,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 179,849 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Correvio Pharma by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 230,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 34,800 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. raised its holdings in Correvio Pharma by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 66,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 27,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Correvio Pharma by 322.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 101,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 77,385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Correvio Pharma Company Profile

Correvio Pharma Corp., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics worldwide. Its portfolio of marketed brands comprise Aggrastat (tirofiban hydrochloride) for patients with acute coronary syndrome; and Brinavess (vernakalant IV) for the rapid conversion of recent onset atrial fibrillation to sinus rhythm.

