Brokerages Set Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) PT at $66.00

Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.00.

Several research firms recently commented on DLB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Friday.

Shares of DLB stock traded down $0.42 on Friday, hitting $60.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 502,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,204. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.61 and its 200-day moving average is $63.96. Dolby Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $44.68 and a fifty-two week high of $73.20. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.05). Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $351.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.07%.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lewis Chew sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.79, for a total transaction of $547,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 38.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 658.1% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 940 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. 58.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for TVs, set-top boxes (STBs), personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, mobile devices, and digital radio; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for home theaters, cinemas, device speakers, mobile devices, and headphones.

