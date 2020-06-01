Brokerages Set Metro AG (ETR:B4B3) PT at €10.58

Shares of Metro AG (ETR:B4B3) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €10.58 ($12.30).

A number of research firms have weighed in on B4B3. Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.50 ($9.88) target price on Metro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €8.00 ($9.30) target price on Metro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Warburg Research set a €8.50 ($9.88) price objective on Metro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Baader Bank set a €12.00 ($13.95) price objective on Metro and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €9.80 ($11.40) price objective on Metro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd.

B4B3 stock traded up €0.20 ($0.23) during trading on Friday, reaching €9.20 ($10.70). The stock had a trading volume of 487 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,620. Metro has a 52 week low of €7.26 ($8.44) and a 52 week high of €14.50 ($16.86). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €8.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is €11.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 404.47. The firm has a market cap of $27.38 million and a PE ratio of -7.78.

Metro AG engages in the wholesale and food retail business. It operates 771 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities. The company also develops digital solutions.

