Brokerages Set Metro Bank PLC (LON:MTRO) PT at GBX 264.11

Metro Bank PLC (LON:MTRO) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 264.11 ($3.47).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Investec upgraded shares of Metro Bank to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 100 ($1.32) to GBX 90 ($1.18) in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Metro Bank from GBX 160 ($2.10) to GBX 90 ($1.18) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Metro Bank to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 100 ($1.32) in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Metro Bank from GBX 150 ($1.97) to GBX 120 ($1.58) and set a “sector performer” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Metro Bank from GBX 150 ($1.97) to GBX 100 ($1.32) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th.

In other news, insider Michael Snyder bought 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 78 ($1.03) per share, for a total transaction of £13,650 ($17,955.80). Also, insider Nick Winsor bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 81 ($1.07) per share, for a total transaction of £40,500 ($53,275.45).

Shares of LON:MTRO traded down GBX 5.96 ($0.08) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 71 ($0.93). The stock had a trading volume of 4,941,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,330. The company has a market cap of $125.89 million and a PE ratio of -0.57. Metro Bank has a 12-month low of GBX 66.30 ($0.87) and a 12-month high of GBX 893.50 ($11.75). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 84.79 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 155.92.

Metro Bank (LON:MTRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported GBX (10.80) (($0.14)) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 3 ($0.04) by GBX (13.80) (($0.18)). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Metro Bank will post 8691.000293 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Metro Bank Company Profile

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and corporate banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

