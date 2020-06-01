Brokerages Set Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (ETR:PFV) Price Target at €128.17

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (ETR:PFV) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €128.17 ($149.03).

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Independent Research set a €130.00 ($151.16) price objective on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($162.79) price objective on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €130.00 ($151.16) price objective on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th.

ETR:PFV traded down €2.80 ($3.26) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €159.40 ($185.35). 8,497 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,223. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of €151.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of €148.95. Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology has a twelve month low of €104.40 ($121.40) and a twelve month high of €163.30 ($189.88). The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49.

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG develops, manufactures, and markets components and systems for vacuum generation, measurement, and analysis. It offers hybrid bearing and splitflow turbo pumps, magnetically levitated turbo pumps, turbo pumping stations; rotary vane pumps, multi-stage roots pumps, and dry process pumps, as well as roots pumping stations; and leak detectors, mass spectrometers, gauge heads, and gas analysis equipment.

