Bytecoin Market Capitalization Achieves $45.14 Million (BCN)

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 31st. One Bytecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Bytecoin has a market cap of $45.14 million and approximately $58,863.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bytecoin has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.33 or 0.00689304 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004305 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003189 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001652 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000402 BTC.

About Bytecoin

Bytecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. Bytecoin’s official website is bytecoin.org . Bytecoin’s official message board is bytecointalk.org . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bytecoin

Bytecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bytecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

