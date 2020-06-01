Caesars Entertainment (CZR) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ: CZR) in the last few weeks:

5/29/2020 – Caesars Entertainment was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

5/27/2020 – Caesars Entertainment had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $13.75 to $11.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/18/2020 – Caesars Entertainment was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Caesars Entertainment Corporation is a gaming company engaged in providing casino entertainment services. The Company operates casino resorts on multiple continents and its casino entertainment facilities include land-based casinos, riverboat or dockside casinos, managed casinos, combination greyhound racetrack and casino, combination thoroughbred racetrack and casino, and harness racetrack and casino, hotel and convention space, restaurants, and non-gaming entertainment facilities. Its resorts operate primarily under the Harrah’s(TM), Caesars(TM) and Horseshoe(TM) brand names. Caesars Entertainment Corporation is based in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

5/12/2020 – Caesars Entertainment was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Caesars Entertainment Corporation is a gaming company engaged in providing casino entertainment services. The Company operates casino resorts on multiple continents and its casino entertainment facilities include land-based casinos, riverboat or dockside casinos, managed casinos, combination greyhound racetrack and casino, combination thoroughbred racetrack and casino, and harness racetrack and casino, hotel and convention space, restaurants, and non-gaming entertainment facilities. Its resorts operate primarily under the Harrah’s(TM), Caesars(TM) and Horseshoe(TM) brand names. Caesars Entertainment Corporation is based in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

5/12/2020 – Caesars Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $10.00 to $11.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/12/2020 – Caesars Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $10.00 to $12.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/12/2020 – Caesars Entertainment had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $13.00 to $11.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/12/2020 – Caesars Entertainment was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/28/2020 – Caesars Entertainment was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/17/2020 – Caesars Entertainment was upgraded by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $12.75.

4/6/2020 – Caesars Entertainment was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d” rating.

Caesars Entertainment stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 813,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,145,608. Caesars Entertainment Co. has a 52-week low of $3.22 and a 52-week high of $14.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.10, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.43.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.20). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 7.07% and a negative net margin of 9.33%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. Caesars Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment Co. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CZR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,277,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,372,000 after acquiring an additional 6,216,629 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,697,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,689,000 after buying an additional 6,095,830 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 70.2% in the first quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 11,816,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,877,000 after buying an additional 4,872,719 shares during the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 321.4% in the first quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 9,570,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,696,000 after buying an additional 7,299,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,889,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,898,000 after acquiring an additional 146,280 shares during the last quarter.

Caesars Entertainment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services in the United States and internationally. The company operates 39,000 slot machines and 2,700 table games, as well as other games comprising keno, poker, and race and sports books; and approximately 180 buffets, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and lounges located throughout its casinos, as well as banquets and room service.

