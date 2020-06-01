Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) Trading 6% Higher

Shares of Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) traded up 6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.06 and last traded at $14.82, 237,543 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 30% from the average session volume of 182,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.98.

A number of research analysts have commented on CSWC shares. BidaskClub raised Capital Southwest from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Capital Southwest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine lowered Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Capital Southwest in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, National Securities raised Capital Southwest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.30.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.45 million, a P/E ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.77%. This is a positive change from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.49%.

In related news, CEO Bowen S. Diehl purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.46 per share, with a total value of $189,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 94,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,151.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael Scott Sarner purchased 21,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.31 per share, with a total value of $200,165.00. In the last three months, insiders acquired 42,450 shares of company stock valued at $399,179. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital Southwest in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Capital Southwest by 73.3% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 124,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 52,700 shares during the period. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Capital Southwest in the first quarter valued at approximately $857,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Capital Southwest by 1.4% in the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 163,804 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Capital Southwest by 45.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,485 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 13,973 shares during the period. 34.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

