Carnival (NYSE:CCL) Shares Up 6.7%

Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL)’s stock price shot up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.08 and last traded at $16.80, 42,400,248 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 6% from the average session volume of 45,292,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.74.

Several research firms have issued reports on CCL. UBS Group dropped their target price on Carnival from $33.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Nomura Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Carnival in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Carnival from $52.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Carnival from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Carnival in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.42.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.06). Carnival had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Research analysts predict that Carnival Corp will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 1,250,000 shares of Carnival stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.09 per share, with a total value of $15,112,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carnival in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carnival in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carnival in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carnival in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in Carnival by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 63.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

