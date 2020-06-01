Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) PT Raised to $105.00 at Robert W. Baird

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) had its price objective lifted by Robert W. Baird from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.32% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on CVNA. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Carvana from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Carvana from $92.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Carvana from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra downgraded shares of Carvana from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Carvana from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.90.

Get Carvana alerts:

Shares of NYSE CVNA traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $91.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,428,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,053,983. Carvana has a 1-year low of $22.16 and a 1-year high of $115.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.86, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.26 and a beta of 2.38.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.55). Carvana had a negative return on equity of 127.13% and a negative net margin of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Carvana will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Carvana news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total value of $29,410,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II bought 555,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.00 per share, with a total value of $25,000,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,937,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,382,185,610. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Carvana in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Carvana in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Carvana in the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Carvana in the first quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Carvana by 15.2% in the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. 52.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

See Also: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.