Caspian Price Reaches $0.0032 on Exchanges (CSP)

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. In the last week, Caspian has traded up 10.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Caspian token can now be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and KuCoin. Caspian has a total market capitalization of $1.43 million and approximately $143,555.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Caspian Token Profile

CSP is a token. Its launch date was May 1st, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 tokens. The official website for Caspian is caspian.tech . Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech . The official message board for Caspian is t.me/Caspian_Tech

Caspian Token Trading

Caspian can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Caspian should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Caspian using one of the exchanges listed above.

