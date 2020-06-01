Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by WESCAP Management Group Inc.

WESCAP Management Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 13.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 35,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,300,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $1,068,000. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 2,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $553,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $120.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,040,598. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $64.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.10. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.50 and a 12-month high of $150.55.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.15% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 17th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CAT shares. Goldman Sachs Group set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 27th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.63.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

