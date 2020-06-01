Caz Investments LP Acquires New Shares in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Caz Investments LP bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 24,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN comprises 0.6% of Caz Investments LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,908,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $450,672,000 after acquiring an additional 16,181,887 shares during the last quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 46,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 5,658 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 89,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 9,523 shares during the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 1,025.1% during the 1st quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 410,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 373,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the 1st quarter worth $101,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AMJ traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $14.46. 166,552 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,739,719. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.05. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a one year low of $6.15 and a one year high of $25.89.

