Caz Investments LP Acquires New Shares in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Caz Investments LP acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises 1.1% of Caz Investments LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 30,601,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917,713 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,715,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,962,000 after acquiring an additional 430,457 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 7,016,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,816,000 after acquiring an additional 491,788 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,717,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,305,000 after acquiring an additional 180,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,109,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,627,000 after acquiring an additional 128,281 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.94 on Monday, reaching $46.80. 4,332,863 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,407,346. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $35.41 and a twelve month high of $54.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.52.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Recommended Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.