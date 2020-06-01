Caz Investments LP Acquires Shares of 1,500 salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Caz Investments LP acquired a new stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,500 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRM. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in salesforce.com by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 370,766 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $60,302,000 after acquiring an additional 25,353 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 83,059 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $13,508,000 after buying an additional 21,468 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 4th quarter worth $6,251,000. Finally, Putnam FL Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 16,941 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,755,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Bret Steven Taylor sold 7,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total value of $1,288,479.27. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,062,003 shares in the company, valued at $193,847,407.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $1,260,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 388,754 shares of company stock worth $61,473,561. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CRM stock traded up $1.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $176.63. The stock had a trading volume of 362,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,909,155. The business’s fifty day moving average is $164.89 and its 200-day moving average is $166.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $157.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -978.72, a PEG ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.08. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $115.29 and a 1-year high of $195.72.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. salesforce.com had a positive return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. The company’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on salesforce.com from $225.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Mizuho increased their price target on salesforce.com from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen dropped their price target on salesforce.com from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.33.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

