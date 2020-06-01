Caz Investments LP Buys Shares of 900 Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Caz Investments LP bought a new stake in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 900 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1,566.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded down $1.68 on Monday, reaching $289.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,331,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,963,808. Broadcom Inc has a 1 year low of $155.67 and a 1 year high of $331.58. The company has a market cap of $116.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $266.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.59.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by ($0.08). Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.46% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc will post 17.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.39, for a total value of $356,397.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 73,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.18, for a total transaction of $14,595,164.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,994 shares of company stock worth $16,643,562 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Broadcom from $366.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $380.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $211.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $360.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Broadcom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.00.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

