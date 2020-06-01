Caz Investments LP Has $242,000 Stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Caz Investments LP trimmed its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) by 50.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,788 shares during the period. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF makes up about 0.6% of Caz Investments LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Caz Investments LP’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HACK. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 11,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $972,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000.

NYSEARCA:HACK traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.90. The stock had a trading volume of 8,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,801. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a one year low of $29.02 and a one year high of $45.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.30 and its 200-day moving average is $40.57.

