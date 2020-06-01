Caz Investments LP Invests $279,000 in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER)

Caz Investments LP bought a new position in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000. Uber Technologies comprises 0.7% of Caz Investments LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $509,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 158.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $559,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 184.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 991,517 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,482,000 after acquiring an additional 642,520 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 50,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $1,753,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 286,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,051,000.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total value of $3,950,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,900,000 shares of company stock valued at $53,396,500 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

UBER has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson raised Uber Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co raised Uber Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.30.

NYSE:UBER traded down $0.28 on Monday, reaching $36.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,142,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,822,756. Uber Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $13.71 and a 12-month high of $47.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $62.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.02.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.15. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 58.70% and a negative net margin of 71.48%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.26) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies Inc will post -3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

