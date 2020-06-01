Caz Investments LP Makes New $349,000 Investment in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Caz Investments LP acquired a new position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.9% of Caz Investments LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $2,325,502,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,264,225 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $23,563,444,000 after buying an additional 295,467 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,462,119 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,700,167,000 after buying an additional 218,275 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Alphabet by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,199,996 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,395,367,000 after buying an additional 214,200 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,515,209 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,362,886,000 after buying an additional 211,618 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1,429.52. 881,046 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,490,917. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,324.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,336.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,013.54 and a fifty-two week high of $1,532.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $975.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). The business had revenue of $41.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.29 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 45 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,151.24, for a total value of $51,805.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,839.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 61 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,397.68, for a total transaction of $85,258.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,299.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 294 shares of company stock worth $367,821 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,530.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,800.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,625.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,580.52.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

