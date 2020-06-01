Caz Investments LP Purchases Shares of 1,100 Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Caz Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,100 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 350 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.20, for a total value of $66,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,293,611.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Katherine Ann Owen sold 9,149 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.79, for a total value of $1,708,941.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,667.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,020 shares of company stock valued at $2,447,446. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SYK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $229.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Cfra cut their target price on shares of Stryker from $234.00 to $231.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Stryker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.23.

Stryker stock traded up $2.31 on Monday, hitting $198.04. 31,819 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,751,623. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $73.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.41. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $124.54 and a 1 year high of $226.30.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 14.47%. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.85%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

