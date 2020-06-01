Caz Investments LP Purchases Shares of 11,932 Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Caz Investments LP purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Caz Investments LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $44,932,000. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 9,812,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $329,215,000 after buying an additional 3,054,150 shares during the last quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,716,000 after buying an additional 21,192 shares during the last quarter. St. Louis Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 91,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,065,000 after buying an additional 4,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Change Path LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 153,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,826,000 after buying an additional 13,750 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.20. 832,092 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,821,131. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.00. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $29.95 and a twelve month high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.