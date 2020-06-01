Caz Investments LP Purchases Shares of 19,035 Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Caz Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,000. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Caz Investments LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

NASDAQ VXUS traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $48.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,278,257. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.12. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $36.42 and a 1 year high of $56.66.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.