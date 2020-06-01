Caz Investments LP Purchases Shares of 2,500 iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Caz Investments LP bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EEM. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10,452.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,727,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $391,593,000 after purchasing an additional 8,644,581 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 25,090,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $856,342,000 after purchasing an additional 5,153,300 shares during the period. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,555,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $131,994,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 357.9% during the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,247,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730,850 shares during the period.

EEM stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.57. 37,522,593 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,583,336. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $30.09 and a 52 week high of $46.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.36.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

