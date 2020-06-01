Caz Investments LP Purchases Shares of 2,900 Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Caz Investments LP purchased a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMG. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMG. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.64.

NYSE:AMG traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $68.24. 17,785 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,875. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.64. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.37 and a fifty-two week high of $94.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.55.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.08. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The firm had revenue of $543.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 0.28%.

In related news, Director Dwight D. Churchill purchased 1,000 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.51 per share, for a total transaction of $54,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,069 shares in the company, valued at $494,351.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jay C. Horgen purchased 10,000 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.26 per share, with a total value of $592,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,158,146.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 31,350 shares of company stock valued at $1,855,495. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

