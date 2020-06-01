Caz Investments LP Takes $131,000 Position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Caz Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $186,000. 89.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.90. 106,380 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,896,037. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 52-week low of $4.61 and a 52-week high of $52.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $485.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.14 and a 200-day moving average of $29.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.93.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $347.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.46 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 44.38% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post -4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, Director Stephen M. King sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total value of $129,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $986,630.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Jenkins sold 38,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total value of $500,623.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,912 shares in the company, valued at $2,153,164.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

PLAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Longbow Research reduced their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $50.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Piper Sandler cut Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.01.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

