Ccore Achieves Market Capitalization of $16,629.71 (CCO)

Ccore (CURRENCY:CCO) traded 79.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. One Ccore token can now be purchased for about $0.0098 or 0.00000101 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox and IDEX. Ccore has a market cap of $16,629.71 and approximately $8.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ccore has traded 146.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ccore alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010324 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.72 or 0.02032544 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.58 or 0.00181666 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00045166 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000173 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 27.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00029548 BTC.

Ccore Profile

Ccore launched on November 28th, 2017. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 tokens. The official website for Ccore is ccore.io . Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ccore Token Trading

Ccore can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ccore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ccore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ccore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ccore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.