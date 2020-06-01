CEEK VR (CEEK) Price Tops $0.0043 on Exchanges

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded up 30.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. One CEEK VR token can currently be bought for about $0.0043 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular exchanges including RightBTC, IDEX, LATOKEN and Bancor Network. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $2.35 million and approximately $8,796.00 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CEEK VR has traded 34.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00000921 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00042193 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $457.57 or 0.04714499 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002291 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00054563 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00031436 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002772 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004336 BTC.

Enjin Coin (ENJ) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002120 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK is a token. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 543,653,460 tokens. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io . CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek

CEEK VR Token Trading

CEEK VR can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, RightBTC, Bancor Network, Coinsuper and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

